Kim Kardashian reveals she didn’t pass the baby bar exam on quest to become a lawyer

On her journey to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a lawyer, Kim Kardashian is experiencing a little turbulence.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star reveals that she did not pass the baby bar exam, which--in her case--is required in order to be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

“I did not pass the baby bar,” she admits to sister Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian in the clip.

Kim first announced that she was studying to become a lawyer in an April 2019 interview with Vogue, also revealing that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” she explains in the clip. “After year one, you have to take the baby bar.”

“This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar,” she added.

Last June, Kim took the baby bar exam after spending “six weeks straight” studying for it. The reality star needed a 560 to pass, but only received a score of 474.

“I am a failure,” she says in the clip.“To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up.”

Fortunately, Kim’s sisters had some encouraging words for her to get through the disappointment.

“I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless,” Kourtney says of their late father, famed attorney Robert Kardashian Sr. “Just the fact that you‘re pursuing this.”

Ultimately, Kim reveals that she’s most disappointed that she didn’t pass because of how much time away from her kids she had to sacrifice in order to study and prepare for the exam. Plus, the next test only is only one month away, and the 40-year-old isn’t sure if she’s ready to take the baby bar for a second time.