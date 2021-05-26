Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin wears dad’s tuxedo and shoes to prom

Joaquin Consuelos is all grown up and off to prom! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ youngest child attended his prom on Tuesday, May 25. The mom of three revealed that her 18-year-old son wore a tuxedo that belongs to Mark for the special occasion. Alongside a photo of Joaquin and his prom date, the Riverdale actor wrote on Instagram: “It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa.” Kelly commented on the post, “In your tux and shoes no less! 😍😍.”

The proud mom posted another snapshot of Joaquin and his date on her page writing, “Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa. 💕💕.” Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story the TV personality shared “scenes from pre prom,” which showed Mark helping his son get ready.

Joaquin announced in March that he will be attending the University of Michigan, where he will be part of the wrestling program.

©Kelly Ripa



Back in February, Kelly revealed that Joaquin was “trying to decide on a college.” “He’s got lots of options,” she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Mark got very emotional and very choked up, because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college.’ Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.”