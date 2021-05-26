Belinda and Christian Nodal are engaged! See the $3 million ring up close

It’s been less than a year, but Belinda and Christian Nodal are engaged! On Tuesday, May 27th the Regional Mexican singer and the pop star made the adorable announcement on social media. The “Botella Tras Botella” singer shared two photos holding his fiancé tight. He wrote in the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen… Belinda Peregrin Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world,” adding a white heart and engagement ring. As for the huge engagement ring sitting on Belinda‘s finger, it’s 12 carats and is estimated to have cost $3 million. Read the adorable details and see the gigantic ring up close.

Christian Nodal and Belinda

Considering Nodal used fireworks and a romantic dinner just to ask Belinda to be his girlfriend, we can only guess the engagement was just as extravagant. All the details haven’t come out but according to Quien, the couple was accompanied by family and friends on a special night. Belinda shared the same excitement and photo on Instagram with the caption, “A picture says a thousand words... The happiest woman in the world.” Nodal left a comment under her post that said, “I love you with my life future wife.” Fans and celebrities began congratulating their “favorite couple” in the comments. But let’s get back to the jaw-dropping diamond ring on her finger.

The Ring

The spectacular ring was made by Angel City Jewelers, which is based in Los Angeles, California. The jewelry offers unique pieces, that are “handcrafted and tailored to suit each client.” Quien spoke to one of the jewelry managers who confirmed, “Yes, we made the ring,” and it was made with Christian‘s taste for his lovely lady. For those that understand diamonds, it’s an emerald cut diamond, VVS clarity, a quality on the GIA gradation scale of F —with a rare + white grade, and a description of colorless seen through the crown, Wesselton superior— and 12 carats. “It is a diamond of excellent quality and degree of purity,” said the source, per Quien.