Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was one of her favorite ‘Friends’ guest stars

While everyone freaks out about the return of Bennifer, there’s another celebrity couple the world hopes could get together one day- Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The couple when on their first date in 1998, were married by 2000, and divorced by 2005. Sixteen years later, we still can‘t get enough of them, and neither can they. While promoting the upcoming “Friends: The Reunion” Aniston and her former castmates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were reminiscing about all their favorite “Friends” guest stars through the years, per Us. After listing celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, Charlie Sheen, and Paul Rudd, Aniston gushed about another one of her favorites: her ex-husband.

Aniston with her Emmy and Pitt

Pitt guest-starred on the show as “Will Colbert” in Season 8’s “The One With the Rumor.” The couple was married when it aired and in a hilarious twist, his character was a former high school classmate that hated Aniston’s character, “Rachel Green.” While naming some celebs Aniston spoke up to add, “And Mr. Pitt was wonderful.” Kudrow agreed, saying the Oscar winner “was fantastic.” Pitt only starred in one episode but received an Emmy nomination for his role. Aniston was nominated for the show 5 times, taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002.

Friends fans have been waiting for a reunion since the show ended in 2004. When promotional photos for the reunion were released, “Jennifer Aniston” was trending on Twitter with fans praising the actress that doesn’t seem to age.