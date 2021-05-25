Kelly Osbourne responds to plastic surgery rumors

Kelly Osbourne is addressing a series of online rumors, explaining that she has always been honest and upfront with her fans and didn’t get any plastic surgery done.

The TV personality who recently went on to defend Sharon Osbourne following her controversial exit as a co-host on The Talk, took to Instagram to have an open conversation about her appearance.

Kelly declared in the video that it was time to “squash these stupid rumors,” and wants her fans to just be happy for her.

She also stated that she wanted to bring up the topic, because she has always been open about her journey, debuting her new look last year, after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery with the purpose of restarting her life.

The star says she wants to be sincere “about what I’ve done to my body and who I am. And I have not done plastic surgery,” adding that she has never done anything to her.