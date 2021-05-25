Rebel Wilson is “out there looking” to date again four months after her breakup from Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is ready to get jump into the dating pool head-first!
The actress recently revealed to Extra that she’s “out there looking” for a potential partner, which comes almost four months after her breakup from Jacob Busch.
“It’s been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup,” the 41-year-old explained. “You have respect for the person you’ve broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking.”
When Extra correspondent Marissa Montgomery teased, “Single lady out there,” the Bridesmaids actress fired back, joking to the camera, “Yeah, guys.”
Wilson and Busch, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch Company, broke up in early February, just four months after making their relationship Instagram official. At the time, a friend of the star told PEOPLE, “Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”
Back in September, Wilson made her relationship with Jacob public by sharing a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. Not long after, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.
“This is the first guy she’s met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s entrepreneurial and they’re both very business-minded.”
Dating isn’t the only thing Rebel is focusing on right now, especially when it comes to starting a family one day.
Back in December, the Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram Live to talk to her fans about her fertility journey during her “Year of Health,” during which she reached her goal weight of 165 pounds. During that Live, she revealed that she was contemplating freezing her eggs in hopes of starting a family one day.
Unfortunately, earlier this month, Wilson revealed that she “got some bad news” in a candid, vague post about the challenges that come with fertility.
“I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone,” she wrote under a somber photo of herself. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”
“ ***UPDATE*** just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today,” she added to her caption the day after uploading her original post. “Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone 💕”