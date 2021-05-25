Rebel Wilson is “out there looking” to date again four months after her breakup from Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is ready to get jump into the dating pool head-first!

The actress recently revealed to Extra that she’s “out there looking” for a potential partner, which comes almost four months after her breakup from Jacob Busch.

“It’s been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup,” the 41-year-old explained. “You have respect for the person you’ve broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking.”

When Extra correspondent Marissa Montgomery teased, “Single lady out there,” the Bridesmaids actress fired back, joking to the camera, “Yeah, guys.”

Wilson and Busch, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch Company, broke up in early February, just four months after making their relationship Instagram official. At the time, a friend of the star told PEOPLE, “Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”

Back in September, Wilson made her relationship with Jacob public by sharing a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. Not long after, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

“This is the first guy she’s met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s entrepreneurial and they’re both very business-minded.”

Dating isn’t the only thing Rebel is focusing on right now, especially when it comes to starting a family one day.

Back in December, the Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram Live to talk to her fans about her fertility journey during her “Year of Health,” during which she reached her goal weight of 165 pounds. During that Live, she revealed that she was contemplating freezing her eggs in hopes of starting a family one day.