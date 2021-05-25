Blake Shelton says wedding to Gwen Stefani would be ‘pretty classless’ if he planned it

Blake Shelton is enlisting the help of professionals to plan his wedding to Gwen Stefani. Why? He’s not exactly the classiest guy on earth--and he knows it.

During a recent interview with USA Today, the country singer opened up about his upcoming nuptials, where he explained why he was leaving the wedding planning to his fiancée.

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” he joked. “French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”

He continued, “I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it’s going to be great. She’s in the middle of planning the thing, and she’s always so mindful … of me.”

“She’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to just take this thing over.’ I think she’s having a blast doing it,” he added. “I mean, I know she’s having a blast doing it.”

It seems like Stefani really is having fun with all of the wedding planning, asking Ellen DeGeneres back in March if she would act as maid of honor.

“You haven’t been here since you’ve been engaged- what’s happening with the wedding planning?” the host asked Gwen during an appearance on her talk show. “I know Miley Cyrus said that she would sing at your wedding. Is there anything I can do?”

“I was thinking about that a lot and I was thinking, I was picturing like a mauve, like, bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?” Stefani joked to Ellen. “We can put some extensions in and we can do, like make it full, like, full flower arrangements. All that stuff.”

Luckily, DeGeneres was happy to help, responding: “You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there. I don‘t mind doing any of that for you, because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen.”