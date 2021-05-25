Did Ben Affleck wear an old gift from Jennifer Lopez?

Talk about a timeless gift! It seems Ben Affleck might have kept a special item from his and Jennifer Lopez’s old Bennifer days. An eagle-eyed fan account noticed that on Sunday the Justice League actor, 48, appeared to be wearing “the same watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block.” According to Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, the watch in question is the one J.Lo gifted Ben in her 2002 “Jenny from the Block” music video, which the Argo star appeared in.

A fan noticed that Ben Affleck appeared to be wearing the watch that Jennifer Lopez gave him in her ‘Jenny from the Block’ music video in Miami

“Does he normally wear it or is this a new thing?” one social media user asked on Twitter, to which a Bennifer fan account replied, “Totally a new thing.”

Ben wore the watch to a Lakers game back in 2003 with Jennifer. The pair got engaged in 2002, but split in 2004. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that things took a “flirty turn” between the former engaged couple in February.

“Ben has always had an affinity for Jennifer and was the one who initially started pursuing her and making an effort to reconnect, romantically speaking,” the source said. “He wanted to explore things with her beyond a friendship and they‘ve both really been enjoying spending time together.”

“Jen and Ben have remained in contact since their breakup and would see each other from time to time, but as friends,” the source added. “In February things took more of a flirty turn. Ben started to pursue Jen and made it clear he wanted more than a friendship. The two have always shared a strong bond and are spending time together to see if there is a spark or it’s just two friends finding comfort in one another.”