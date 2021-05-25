Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted kissing in Miami: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted kissing in Miami: Report

The duo was seen sharing a kiss while working out together

Bennifer 2.0 appears to be heating up in Miami! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reportedly spotted kissing while working out at Anatomy Fitness on Monday. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the former engaged couple, who arrived separately to the gym, “were not trying to hide their relationship” once inside.

Jennifer Lopez hit the gym with Ben Affleck on May 24©Grosby Group
“They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets,” the source said. “It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

Ben and Jennifer were spotted sharing a kiss while working out in Miami©Grosby Group
Per ET’s source, Ben and Jennifer “looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other, who are also in the honeymoon phase and in love.” The Hollywood stars “were having a good time,” according to the source.

A source told ET that ‘it was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together’©Getty Images
The Jersey Girl costars got engaged in 2002. After postponing their wedding in 2003, the pair called it quits in early 2004. Earlier this month, the﻿ Hustlers actress and Ben enjoyed a getaway to Montana. The trip came less than a month after Jennifer’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Ben and J.Lo were photographed together in Miami on Sunday. E! News reported on Monday that a source said, “Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He’s really making a huge effort.”

“J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him,” the insider added. “They are giddy together and you can tell she’s really happy.”

