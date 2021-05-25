Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted kissing in Miami: Report

Bennifer 2.0 appears to be heating up in Miami! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reportedly spotted kissing while working out at Anatomy Fitness on Monday. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the former engaged couple, who arrived separately to the gym, “were not trying to hide their relationship” once inside.

©Grosby Group



Jennifer Lopez hit the gym with Ben Affleck on May 24

“They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets,” the source said. “It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

©Grosby Group



Ben and Jennifer were spotted sharing a kiss while working out in Miami

Per ET’s source, Ben and Jennifer “looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other, who are also in the honeymoon phase and in love.” The Hollywood stars “were having a good time,” according to the source.