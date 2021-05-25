90’s Icon of the week: The Spice Girls

When it comes to 90’s icons, there’s a group of girls that owned the music space globally. That‘s right, this week’s 90’s icons are the one and only Spice Girls. Formed in 1994, the group originally consisted of Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”), Melanie Chisholm “(Sporty Spice”), Emma Bunton (”Baby Spice”), Geri Halliwell (”Ginger Spice”), and Victoria Beckham, (”Posh Spice”). Releasing 3 albums, and 10 singles, the group has sold 90 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling female group of all time, one of the best-selling artists of all time, and the biggest British pop successes since The Beatles. 25 years later, the iconic group still has fans asking, “when is the reunion tour?” From that time they pinched Prince Charles’ butt, to the reunion tours, read all about our 90’s icon of the week.

©GettyImages



The Spice Girls

The Spice Girls released their debut single “Wannabe” in 1996, which hit number one in 37 countries, making them an international phenomenon. ‘Wannabe’ was and remains one of the catchiest songs in existence and is all about female empowerment and loyal friendships. Their debut album Spice sold more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album by a female group in history. Their follow-up album Spiceworld sold over 20 million copies worldwide. The girls took it to the big screen with their 1997 movie “Spice World” which had the highest-ever weekend debut for Super Bowl weekend, making over $10 million at the box office.

The group had a short and intense time together as a 5 woman group before becoming a foursome. Less than 2 years after the release of Wannabe, Geri, (Ginger Spice) announced her departure in May 1998 during the middle of their Spiceworld Tour. Geri performed in Helsinki with the girls then was absent when they returned to the U.K. for an appearance on The National Lottery. “Unfortunately Geri‘s not very well tonight,” Mel C, told the audience. Meanwhile, Geri was at her brother’s house in France keeping a low profile. The girls kept the show on the road and flew to Oslo without her and, on May 31, 1998, they announced that Geri had left the group, citing “differences between us,” per E!.

Rumors began flying about caused the split, like a physical encounter on the plane. Some of the girls have talked about the split in their books. Victoria explained in her 2001 book Learning to Fly, “Everyone had their theories “like ”That there had been some great row on the flight back from Helsinki. That we‘d been hitting each other. The truth is that we’d all really had a laugh on that flight back... We didn’t know [why she took off].” “Geri Halliwell had left us totally in the lurch,” Victoria wrote, adding, “she was one of my best friends. And now she had walked out without a word. What I felt was anger at the selfishness of it all, then betrayal.” Geri acknowledged in her 2002 book Just for the Record that her departure “was sudden and the timing was far from ideal.”