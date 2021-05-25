Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck on a romantic date to the gym in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying their time together. But it‘s not all fun and games, because when you look like J.Lo, there’s no time for a rest day. Lopez took Affleck on a romantic date to the gym Monday, May 24th, at Anatomy Miami Beach. According to reports, the A-listers “walked in separately, but left together” and did two different workouts with different trainers. Eyewitnesses told InTouch, they found time while breaking a sweat to share a kiss. The source said, Bennifer “were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago. They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets.”

Lopez is a known fitness fanatic and her body is evidence that she knows what she’s doing in the gym. Affleck has had his fit moments, especially when he’s beefing up for a role- but Lopez stays toned and fit. According to Page Six, while Lopez has been in the city with Affleck she’s been “training five or six days a week at Anatomy Miami Beach. Her workouts are extremely tough and she seems to really be pushing herself hard.” Last week while at the 1 Hotel in South Beach a source told the outlet J.Lo was, doing a tough workout with a friend and “looked fit as could be and worked out harder than most girls half her age.” She even had some models adding more weight to their machines. “A few models work out while she is there, and they have all started working out harder because they see how hard J.Lo works out! She is motivating other members just with her work ethic.” The source said.

The gym pics come just a day after they were photographed by paparazzi at J.Lo’s Miami rental property. Bennifer has been spending as much time together lately as possible and it seems like it was Affleck’s turn to make the trip to visit the busy businesswoman. Lopez already flew to LA twice after spending a few days apart.