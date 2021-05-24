Alex Rodriguez posts about ‘stepping into a new beginning’ in his life

It’s the start of something new for Alex Rodriguez. Over a month after A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez split, the former MLB star, 45, posted on his Instagram Story about entering a “new beginning” in his life. “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life,” he wrote on Sunday (via E! News).

©WireImage



Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially split in April of 2021

“New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually,” Alex continued. “I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

J-Rod, who got engaged in 2019, officially parted ways in mid-April. In a joint statement to Today, the pair said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

©Getty Images



Bennifer (pictured in 2003) has been spotted together following Jennifer’s split from A-Rod

Jennifer has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck since splitting from A-Rod. O﻿n Sunday, Bennifer was spotted in Miami together. J.Lo was photographed smiling while walking down a flight of stairs with Ben trailing behind.