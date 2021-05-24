Justin Bieber shaves his head following backlash over his dreadlocks

Justin Bieber finally has a fresh new ‘do following weeks of fans begging the singer to cut off his dreadlocks.

On Sunday, May 23, the “Peaches” singer surprised his followers by posting photos of his fresh buzzcut to Instagram, which comes one month after he was accused of cultural appropriation for styling his hair in dreadlocks.

The 27-year-old revealed the new look in two photos, sharing a black and white flick of his hand on top of his newly shaved head on his Instagram Stories before changing his Instagram profile picture to the same image.

After making the big reveal, Bieber went on to post a sweet photo featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber. The photo shows the pair sitting at a table while enjoying some chips and guacamole, simply captioning the pic, “Happy Sunday.”

Justin debuted his new look on Sunday, the same night as the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where he was nominated for Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song for “Intentions,” featuring Quavo. It seems like Bieber was happy to spend the day with his wife instead of attending the big night in music, despite being nominated multiple times.

The singer debuted his dreadlocks for a second time on April 25, which was immediately met with mixed reviews. At the time, Bieber posted a series of photos of the look while on vacation with Hailey, and while some of his famous friends complimented the hairstyle, many of his followers criticized the look.