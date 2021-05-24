You won’t believe what Megan Fox wore at the Billboard Awards

Love is in the air!Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t stop showing PDA at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The couple turned heads when they arrived at the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles donning two unexpected looks.

The 35-year-old actress channeled her sultry side in a barely-there black Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice that left little to the imagination. Fox’s abs and cleavage were on full display in the geometric top, which was paired with a sheer, ruched midi skirt and a pair of ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps.

While Kelly’s look seems more conventional at first, rocking a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo, it’s all about the details. The rockstar paired his tux with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt, metallic nail polish, a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons necklace and even dyed his tongue black, which he flashed for photographers on the carpet.

The singer shared some insight into how he achieved the unique look on his Instagram story last night, posting a photo while getting ready, which showed that the black stain was applied with a Q-tip. “Special accessory for tonight,” he captioned the behind-the-scenes flick.

Fox and Kelly have an interesting, whirlwind romance to say the least. Ever since they made their relationship public last year, they have been absolutely inseparable, showing up glimpses of their union along the way.

The Top Rock Artist recently revealed the story behind the piece of jewelry that he has from his girlfriend that is a bit out of the ordinary, much like the rest of their relationship.

During an interview on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Machine Gun Kelly talked about why his girlfriend gifted him a drop of her blood to wear around his neck.