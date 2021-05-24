Bill Gates still wears his wedding ring since divorce announcement

Bill Gates is pictured wearing a ring on his left hand as he is seen in public for the first time since the news about his divorce from Melinda Gates. The 65 year old Microsoft CEO touched down at a New York City area airport where he then boarded a helicopter to continue his trip.

Jennifer Gates recently revealed how hard her parents’ divorce has been. The eldest daughter of Bill and Melindawho is a medical student and animal lover, took to Instagram to share some of her thoughts, describing the situation as challenging and asking everyone to respect their privacy.

The pair announced their divorce in joint statements posted on Twitter, saying “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple.”

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said.

According to court documents obtained by People, it was Melinda who filed for divorce. The petition says marriage to Bill is ’irretrievably broken.’ On the other hand, Jennifer Gates recently revealed how hard her parents’ divorce has been, following their separation announcement.