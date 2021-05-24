Katie Holmes enjoys an outing with Suri after confirming split rumors

After confirming split rumors, Katie Holmes enjoys an outing with Suri Cruise in the streets of New York City. There’s nothing like a lookalike celebrity mother-daughter duo and we’re here for it. We can’t get enough of Katie Holmes and Suri living life in the Big Apple.

As always, the actress looks trendy and ready for the summer wearing a denim jumpsuit and T-shirt. Suri, a fashion inspiration for the youngest crowds, was seen rocking girlish braids and a knit tank top. She paired her street style with dark denim jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes stepped out with daughter Suri Cruise in NYC

After rumors that Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. romance was cooling off, the split was confirmed by US Weekly. A spokesperson for the actress said that “the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends.”

The pair became public in 2020 after Holmes split with Jamie Foxx in August 2019. “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast,” a source told Page Six.