Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in Miami together

Bennifer is heating up! New images of Jennifer Lopez andBen Affleck enjoying time together in Miami have surfaced on social media. The 51-year-old superstar was all smiles as she stepped out into the sun with the 48-year-old actor. Though they walked at a distance from each other, perhaps attempting to play things cool, an eagle eye photographer captured them out and about.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2002

The paparazzi pics (which we won’t post out of respect) come hot on the heels of the news that Jen and Ben were spending time together in L.A. A first report stated that JLo only had limited time to see the Gone Girl actor during her busy work week, but made it a priority. While she was set to fly back to Miami after only a few days, it seems Ben joined her!

Things seem to be heating up merely weeks after the pair were first linked back together. Millennials have been basking in the reunion of the 2000s icons, who called off their engagement in 2004. It’s seemingly a long distance relationship, as Affleck lives in L.A. near his children and ex Jennifer Garner, while Lopez’s main base is in Miami.

This latest Bennifer outing comes after reports that Jen completely cut off her ex Alex Rodriguez. Speculation swirls that A-Rod doesn’t like seeing Jen and Ben together, and is still holding out hope to rekindle with Jennifer. Unfortunately for him, Ben going to visit JLo’s home base seems like a pretty serious step forward.