Jessica Alba’s son Hayes discovers her camera timer and the result is adorable

Jessica Alba and her youngest child Hayes were mommy and son goals this weekend. The 40-year-old entrepreneur shared an adorable collage from her and her three-year-old’s at-home photoshoot on Saturday, May 22. “Lil man discovered the timer on the camera,” she wrote over the pictures of her and Hayes posing together. Best of all, they were in matching attire!

Jessica and Hayes twinned in black and white striped shirts and black bottoms. Hayes seems to follow in his famous mama’s footsteps, soaking up the camera time. The duo delighted followers as they giggled and posed together on their deck, exuding “weekend vibes.”

The Honest beauty founder shared even more snapshots to her Instagram story, showing the pair making a fish face. This isn’t the first time Jessica has treated fans to glimpses at Hayes. Merely days prior she shared a snippet of their New York City adventures, writing: “Explored the city with my Hayesie Boo <3 AKA - mom was out of breath the whole time from trying to keep up.”

Once again the mother-son pair coordinated their ensembles, both opting for light leisure wear and matching masks. Despite the latter, their resemblance was uncanny as they stared off into the concrete jungle.