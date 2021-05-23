Ariana Grande opens up about Manchester bombing on 4th anniversary

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Manchester bombing on the incident’s fourth anniversary. A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured over 500 at the end of Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K. on May 22, 2017. The horrific act left the 27-year-old superstar with post-traumatic stress disorder and increased anxiety. Four years later, Grande opened up about the stages of grief and sent love to all those affected with a touching video.

“Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round...” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, May 22, “I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one.” She added: “Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, you’re in my heart always.”

The singer paid further tribute on her Instagram story, sharing a graphic that honored the names of those who lost their lives: John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Morrell Leczkowski, EilidhMacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Rouses and Jane Tweddle.

Grande has continued to do all she can to assist the victims since the attack occurred. Less than two weeks later, she bravely returned to the stage to host a star-studded benefit in Manchester alongside friends like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. They raised $13 million in the end.

While every year she’s found a way to honor those affected, it’s clear nothing will fill the void the act of evil left on her heart. Grande has previously stated that the day will forever leave her speechless and “filled with questions.”