Natti Natasha welcomes first baby with fiancé Raphy Pina: Find out the name!

Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina welcomed their first child together. The 34-year-old singer and her 42-year-old music maven man are now the proud parents of a baby girl named Vida Isabelle. They each took to Instagram to confirm the incredible news on Saturday, May 22. Raphy shared an adorable snap of his daughter’s footprints on the birth certificate, while Natti posted a delightful drawing of the new family of three.

Just prior to welcoming Vida, Raphy shared a photo of him and his love in the hospital. He wrote in Spanish: “I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen.”

The record producer continued: “I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 #TeamPinatti! Let’s go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon.” According to Billboard, his estimate was off by just 3 hours (although it depends on the time zone), with Natasha giving birth at 9 a.m. on Saturday at South Miami Hospital. According to the photo, Vida weighed in at 6.8 pounds and was 20 inches long.