Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia crashes mom’s photoshoot in cutest way

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. really wanted in on her mom’s photoshoot. The 39-year-old tennis champ shared an adorable behind-the-scenes moment from a recent S by Serena photoshoot. As the powerhouse modeled the Gina Gaiter dress in mint green, Olympia was a little green with envy about not being on-camera. Of course, who could resist the 3-year-old’s charm?

“I was at a @serena photoshoot and Olympia decided to jump in,” Serena wrote in the caption of her post. “She said she wanted to take pictures. She of course already had her princess dress on.” And that Olympia did.

The adorable picture captures the mommy-daughter duo blissfully posing together. Serena beams as she holds her one and only’s hand. Meanwhile, Olympia seems to have gotten a bit more coy once in front of the camera. She dons one of her usual wardrobe: one of her princess dresses. Alexis Ohanian proudly shared the snap of his two loves to his own Instagram story.

Fans of the Williams-Ohanian clan are used to seeing little Olympia frolick about in a princess dress. In fact, while staying safe at home during the pandemic, it became her signature look. Her parents often share snaps of her channeling Disney fairy tale vibes to social media. Sometimes, they even get in on the fun, too.

Serena has delighted her daughter by slipping into a matching princess dress on occasion. The pair have been seen singing and dancing as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, chatting it up as Anna from Frozen, and even baking at home while dressed as Snow White. We can’t wait to see more Disney fun!