Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón celebrate anniversary: See Marc Anthony and more honor them!

Eva Longoria andJosé Bastón marked five years of marriage on Friday, May 21. The 46-year-old powerhouse Latina celebrated their union with a sweet Instagram homage. Though Eva typically doesn’t post about José, who remains a private person, she made an exception for the special day. She shared a delightful photo of them all dressed up at an event with their baby Santiago. Along with the snap, the Desperate Housewives alum penned a heartfelt tribute.

“Happy Anniversary to this angel that came into my life!” she scribed. “Your kindness is contagious and you make me want to be a better human being everyday. Thank you for being the best example for our kids to follow. Te amo amor de mi vida!!!!!”

Celebrity friends and fans filled the comments section with love for the pair. “Happy Anniversary Bastons!” Mario Lopez chimed. Gabrielle Union and Justina Machado reiterated the declaration. Longoria’s Desperate Housewives co-star Brenda Strong said she is “beyond happy” for the twosome’s happiness. Melanie Griffith included Santi, writing: “Happy Anniversary!!! 5 years!! <3<3<3 Love you 3!”

Marc Anthony also left a lovely note for Eva and José. “FELICIDADES!!!!” he exclaimed. “To 2 of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met. GOD BLESS.”

The performer and businessman tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Mexico. In attendance were stars like Ricky Martin and Eva’s famous BFF Victoria Beckham, who designed her dress for the occasion. They welcomed Santi, their first child together in June of 2018.