Drew Barrymore reveals passionate encounter with Hugh Grant

Drew Barrymore looks back at one of the most bizarre moments she experienced with fellow actor Hugh Grant.

Loading the player...

The 46-year-old TV host surprised fans during the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, telling the story of the time the pair had a public make out session in New York, while Hugh was meeting with studio executives from Los Angeles.

The encounter happened when the Hollywood stars were drunk, with Drew admitting she had a few drinks and entered a restaurant, running into Hugh, and instead of saying hello, she grabbed him by the collar and “fully started kissing” the British actor.

Grant described the situation, explaining that someone said “Oh, there‘s Drew Barrymore,” and as he was getting ready to say hi, the pair started making out for 10 minutes.

“And then we flirted, and then we were like, ‘OK, yeah, bye! See you soon,’” Drew added.

Hugh also highlighted that the encounter happened “during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, I was just an idiot. I was a grown-up idiot who got caught by the police.“

The scandal occurred in 1995 while he was still dating British actress Elizabeth Hurley, with Hugh being arrested and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.