Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter Carys graduates high school with honors

Congratulations are in order for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’s daughter Carys. It may not have been the ideal end of her high school experience with COVID ruining the last year or so but the 18-year-old has officially graduated. The Oscar winner and his wife each celebrated her milestone on Instagram with heartfelt messages to the graduate. The first photo they shared was of the proud parents with Carys and her brother Dylan. The second photo was an adorable photo of the big brother carrying the graduate in his arms. “Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021!” Michael wrote. “Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad.”

©@michaelkirkdouglas



The Douglas family

Mama Catherine shared the same photos and revealed their daughter graduated with honors. The proud mom wrote in the caption, “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you,” Cameron Douglas, the eldest son of Michael and Diandra Morrell Douglas congratulated his half-sibling in the comments and wrote, “So proud of you Carys!”

©@michaelkirkdouglas



Dylan and Carys

Carys hasn’t made a post of her own on social media yet. Her last post was honoring the life of her “Oma,” Michael’s stepmom Anne Douglas. She lived to be 102 years old and was the widow of late actor Kirk Douglas. Carys wrote in the caption, “She was the epitome of elegance and grace. The kindest, most generous soul. Forever my role model. Rest well Oma.”