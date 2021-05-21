Matthew McConaughey posts a shirtless throwback pic from his time in Australia

Matthew McConaughey is getting nostalgic on social media this week, sharing a throwback picture from his time as an exchange student in Australia as a teenager.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor, who is now 51 years old, posed shirtless in the picture, which was taken back in 1988 when he stayed in New South Wales for several months as a 19-year-old. He elaborated on this time in his life within his memoir, Greenlights, appropriately adding the book’s title as a hashtag in the post’s caption on Thursday.

While the photo seems to show McConaughey having a good time, his experience down under wasn’t exactly positive.

In his memoir, McConaughey tells fans about the comparison between life back in Texas--where he was voted ‘Most Handsome’ at school, scored straight A’s, and owned a red sports car--to his less-luxurious time in Warnervale, on New South Wales’ Central Coast.

In 1988, a teenage Matthew landed in Sydney and found himself nicknamed “Macka.” He was enrolled at an “awkward” high school where he complained that everyone wore uniforms and played tag at lunch.

“No one wanted to party and the chicks were not digging me,” he wrote.

In his retelling of the story, the star reveals that he wasn’s so happy with his adoptive family in Australia after finding out they didn’t live on the “outskirts of Sydney” so much as down a dirt road, about 106km to the north.

During his time abroad, he worked six different jobs, including as a bank teller for ANZ and a lawyer’s assistant. He also spent nine months being abstinent and even became a vegetarian who shrunk to 130 pounds, eating meals consisting of nothing but tomato sauce and iceberg lettuce.