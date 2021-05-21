Kim Kardashian said that her 5-year-old son Saint already had COVID-19

As the last season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is going on, just about every week we learn of new details about the family. While filming took place in 2020, the topic of COVID-19 played a big part in the show and was often the focus of conversations.

The final season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ has been revealing a lot about the famous family.

In the first part of the last season, we witnessed Khloe Kardashian suffering with COVID-19.“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” the 36-year-old said late last year. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Even Kanye West contracted the virus a little before the time Khloe did, as his soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian revealed on the show last year. In an October interview with GRAZIA, the 40-year-old talked about Kanye’s experience. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim said at the time. ”It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

Now, in a preview for next week’s episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Kim revealed that her 5-year-old son Saint also tested positive for the virus.

“Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kim said. “North is saying she’s feeling sick.” In a confessional, the SKIMS founder said, “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn‘t feeling good,” added Kim. ”It was a challenge because it was so unknown. ... Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” she continued in the interview.