Celine Dion said her Las Vegas residency helped her grieve her late husband

Iconic singer Celine Dion has been transparent about the difficult time she’s had mourning her late husband, music producer and talent manager René Angélil. Angélil passed away five years ago from his battle with throat cancer and although Dion usually remains private about her personal life, she’s recently opened up in a Today Show interview about how life is without her late husband.

Earlier this week, the 53-year-old chatted on the morning news show about her love for Angélil and how she’s still feeling the loss of him. “Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something,” Dion said. ”I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids. I look at them—we live with him. We still live with him. He‘s part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong.”

The interviewer asked Dion if she would consider getting her feet wet in the dating pool anytime soon. The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer responded saying, “I don‘t know. I have no idea. But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself. I’m not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again,” she said. ”Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don’t know.”

Something that did help Dion distract herself while grieving Angélil, was the singer’s Las Vegas residency. “Vegas has given us, my family and I, an opportunity for me to be a mom, for them to be kids, for me to perform for my fans and to practice my passion and every night come home,” she said. ”That is rare, so I really feel that Vegas has given me motherhood and the best as an artist, the best of both worlds,” she said during the interview.