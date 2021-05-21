Kim Kardashian says Kourtney ‘can’t keep a nanny’

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian went toe to toe tonight on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode the sisters meet to discuss a disagreement that Kourtney had with Kim’s nanny during a recent family trip, per E!. According to Kim, her nanny felt “degraded” by the Poosh founder who just “kept yelling at her.” Kourtney called the nanny a straight-up liar and things heated up to the point that Kim made a low blow, claiming Kourtney couldn’t keep a nanny. Their sister Khloé Kardashian was there for all the drama, per usual. Kourtney is currently trending on Twitter with many laughing about Kim’s burn. Read all about what went down below.

During the discussion Kim told Kourtney the nanny “said that she felt so degraded by you. And you just started yelling at her. And you said, ‘Keep your voice down.’” Kourtney said the nanny was lying and there was “not even one percent” chance she yelled before adding, “She’s the one who raised her voice, which is why I said, ‘Lower your voice.’” She also explained that her son Reign Disick complained about the way she treated him, claiming the nanny told him he’d “go to jail” if he talked in the car. At Reign’s request, Kourtney confronted the nanny in a restaurant, but Kim believed it should have been done in private “one on one.”

Kim said she wasn’t going to fire the caretaker who “went into another room crying” after the confrontation. “If you think she works for you, that’s totally fine,” Kourtney said. “She would never work for me with the way she acts. That’s totally your choice.” According to Kourtney, the nanny accused Reign of being a liar. Khloe spoke up and agreed, “Yeah, she definitely shouldn’t have said that.” Kim went back to the argument and said, “But she told me that, you know if you would’ve tapped her and said, ‘Hey, can we not talk about this in a very public restaurant…’” Kourtney stood her ground and said nobody could hear their conversation and said the nanny would never be around her kids if she decided to keep her. Thats when Kim, who says likes to keep her staff for a long time, responded, “Kourtney you can’t even keep a nanny.” A furious Kourtney responded, ”Kim, shut the f--k up, honestly. The way you’re talking is wild.”