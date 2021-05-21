Demi Moore is living with a pack of 9 dogs

That‘s a lot of paws. Demi Moore shared a picture feeding her hungry dinner guests Wednesday on Instagram and it’s obvious she’s in great company. The actress was feeding 9 dogs made up of various shapes and sizes- making a total of 36 paws in her Idaho mansion. Moore has always been a dog lover and had 7 dogs back in 2019 so she’s collected 2 more over the last couple of years. Following her divorce from Ashton Kutcher, she told WWD in 2019, she’s gotten very comfortable alone but is still hopeful she will find the right person. “I hope that there is a partner in my future when it’s the right time. I think we’re a communal species — we’re not supposed to be alone — although I’ve gotten very comfortable alone — me and my seven dogs.”

Bruce Willis and Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis spotted a familiar dog in her moms pack and commented, “is that Winston far back??” Someone in the comments clarified that it was in fact Winston as he, “joined the pack.” Loving dogs run in the family because Tallulah has a small pack of canines to call her own just like mom.