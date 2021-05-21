Jennifer Lopez flew back to LA to spend time with Ben Affleck after cutting off A-Rod

Bennifer is still going strong! Just two weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in Los Angeles, the singer has reportedly returned to the city of angels to hang out with her former fiancé. A source close to the JLO Beauty founder told E! News, “J.Lo spent time with Ben this week.” The hard-working businesswoman found time during her busy work schedule to fly across the states for a few days but is already back in Miami. The news comes after reports that Lopez “cut off” Alex Rodriguez. Read more of the details below.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Shopping In Paris

The former couple was recently spotted in Los Angeles but after a few days apart they were already missing each other and ready to reconnect. The source told E!, “she came out to L.A. and they saw each other. They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again.” The source continued, ”It‘s all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever. It’s been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going. She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon.”

Lopez and Affleck picked up where they left off 17 years ago and things seem to be going great despite the distance. Affleck is based in Los Angeles and lives near his children and ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez is in Miami. A source told People, “It’s a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work.” As Bennifer gets stronger than ever, the world can’t help but wonder how A-Rod feels about it all. Last week People reported that Lopez had to cut him off because of how needy he was acting. ”[Alex] was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off,” the source said.

Likewise, Us Weekly reported Thursday that the former athlete is “still very sore and in a world of pain.” “It’s the first time anyone can remember him being dumped like this, at least publicly,” they said. Regardless of the joint statement, the insider added, “While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego.” “Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth,” Us’s source said. “There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben.”