Tiffany Haddish talks about replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the daytime tv queen

After Ellen DeGeneres announced that her namesake show is ending in 2022, rumors of Tiffany Haddish becoming the new daytime tv queen started to surface. Page Six reported that a Senior NBCUniversal source said that “Tiffany is a favorite; she has humor and empathy in spades. She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice.”

Haddish filed in for Ellen DeGeneres in her show multiple times, but according to the actress and comedian, she is unsure if that was a kind of audition. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Haddish answered if she would take over DeGeneres’ role.

©The Ellen Show





“I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that gives those jobs talked to me about it,” the 41-year-old star said. “The reason I’ve even been popping up guest-hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off. You know, she’s been doing it a long time. She wants to enjoy her money. She’s like, ‘Tiff; you want to try it?’ I’m like, ’You know what? Yeah, sure. Y’all gonna pay me a little something, something?’ I’ll learn a new skill; I’m here for it.”

“So, I’m learning a new skill. That’s it. Y’all [are] just watching me learn in front of everybody. I don’t think there’s a professional hosting school — like, a talk show hosting school. You got to just kind of do it and see if it’s for you,” she added.

According to the actress, she’s “got a few more episodes” for this season; however, she says, “Ain’t nobody talked to me about that. Ain’t nobody say nothing to me about that.”

“If I could be getting what Ellen [is] getting, I’m definitely [in]. ... But I have goals and things I want to accomplish, especially in the next three years,” she added.

About the ending of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 19 seasons, DeGeneres said: “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years, and I said I’d sign maybe for one. They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates, and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last.”