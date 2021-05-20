Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks make their first appearance together on social media

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, have finally made their union Instagram official.

The actor appeared in a photo shared by Brooks’ friend Michele Merkin this week, in which she wished the model a happy 23rd birthday.

In the third photo of the slideshow, which Merkin captioned, “Wishing you croctails and giggles for life! #hbd #gg,” the 31-year-old could be seen popping up behind the group, smiling while donning a wide-brimmed hat.

Brooks went on to show her appreciation for the sweet post in the comments section, writing, “Agh I love you so much. GG4L!! ❤️.”

This first social media post showing the couple together comes more than a year after Hemsworth and Brooks were first seen together. The couple was first spotted out in December 2019 for a brunch with Liam’s parents, Craig and Leonie, in Bryon Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

Since that fateful day a year and a half ago, the pair has been spotted out together frequently, kissing on a beach in their home country, enjoying casual dates in Malibu during a trip back to America, and even spending quiet nights at home playing Scrabble while keeping quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source told PEOPLE about the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were ”getting serious.”

Hemsworth’s relationship with Brooks marks his first public romance since his split from his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus. The former couple got married in December 2018 after meeting 10 years prior on the set of their film, The Last Song. Hemsworth filed for divorce just months later in August 2019.