Justin Bieber shares sweet photos along with a tribute to his godchildren

Justin Bieber wants everyone to know just how much he loves his godchildren.
The “Peaches” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 19 to share a series of photos of himself spending time with his “beautiful” goddaughter Jiselle, 21 months, and godson Jason Asher, 3 and a half. Both children belong to Bieber’s frequent musical collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and his wife Ashley.
“My beautiful GodDaughter Jiselle and Godson lil Jas,” Bieber wrote in his caption. “I love you two so much, so lucky to be in your life!”
Poo Bear--who has worked on songs including “Where Are Ü Now” and ”What Do You Mean?” with Justin--took to the comments section to send some love back, writing, “We love you too !!!!HBD!!”
It’s no secret just how close these two are, having posted about their relationship on social media multiple times before. Back in March, for the 27-year-old’s birthday, Boyd wrote a special message for his collaborator on Instagram.
“You’ve changed so many lives in the best way!!” he wrote at the time. “You inspire so many of us to be better versions of ourselves!! You are overly loved and appreciated!! Happy Birthday for real and seriously @justinbieber!!”
Bieber’s role as a godparent seems to be enough to hold the singer over while he waits to have kids of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Since they tied the knot in 2018, Justin has been open about his desire to become a parent--But both he and wife Hailey have said they want to wait a little bit before taking that next step in their relationship.
The “Yummy” singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in February 2020 that he wasn’t planning on becoming a dad anytime soon.
“I want to start my own family in due time,” Bieber explained at the time. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”
On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same year, he said that he is “going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out.”
“I‘d love to have myself a little tribe,” he explained. “But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do...I think she wants to have a few.”