Angelina Jolie raises awareness for conservation efforts by posing while covered with bees

Angelina Jolie is willing to do whatever it takes to save our planet.

The actress posed for a unique new portrait for National Geographic’s World Bee Day, taken by photographer Dan Winters. Along with covering herself in bees for the stunning shot, the magazine got an exclusive interview with Jolie, in which she shared why it is more important now than ever to protect the bee population.

This photoshoot is very fitting for Jolie, who has been designated the “godmother” for Women for Bees, a program launched by the United Nation‘s UNESCO and Guerlain to train and support female beekeeper-entrepreneurs around the world.

“With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing, this is one that we can manage,” the 45-year-old told the magazine. “We can certainly all step in and do our part.”

She continued, “I don‘t think a lot of people know what damage they’re doing. A lot of people are just trying to get through their day. They want to do good. They don’t want to be destructive. They don’t know which thing to buy. They don’t know which thing to use. So I think part of this is wanting to help it be simple for everybody, because I need that.”

The star went on to say that it’s up to everyone to pitch in however they can.

“I have six kids and a lot happening,” she said, “and I don‘t know how to be the ‘perfect’ anything. And so if we can help each other to say, ‘This is a way forward, simple, and this is something you can do with your kids.’”

While stars are know to prepare for all types of photoshoots, this one, in particular, had some interesting requirements for Jolie, who couldn’t shower for three days beforehand.

“It was so funny to be in hair and makeup and wiping yourself with pheromone,” the actress said. “We couldn‘t shower for three days before. Because they told me, ‘If you have all these different scents, shampoos and perfumes and things, the bee doesn’t know what you are.’ Then you put a few things up your nose and in your ears so you don’t give them as many holes to climb in.”