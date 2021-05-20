Vanessa Hudgens showed off the tiny tattoos she got while visiting NYC

Vanessa Hudgens is always blessing us with fun photos on her Instagram feed and now she’s showing off her latest body ink after visiting acclaimed tattoo artist Mr. K to get a few dainty tattoos.

On Wednesday, the ‘Spring Breakers’ actress was visiting New York City when she posted a mirror selfie of her and Mr. K indicating she added a few more tattoos to the ones she already has. Hudgens wore an adorable black mini dress with white polka dots on it paired with white chunky sneakers and white socks. She captioned her photo of her and Mr.K, “@mr.k_tattoo did his thing once again 🙌🏽🙏🏽🤘🏽.” The 32-year-old showed off the tiny heart that she got on her left index finger as well as a cross on top of a steeple on her right middle finger.

In addition to those two dainty tattoos, the actress also got the number 22 on her forearm and a tiny star on her right ear. Hudgens posted all of the photos of her new ink to her Instagram page on Wednesday, clearly excited about them. It’s unknown what the number 22 means to Hudgens but maybe it has something to do with her boyfriend of several months, baseball player Cole Tucker?

Prior to making a visit to Mr. K., the ‘High School Musical’ actress had an enjoyable lunch with a friend of hers. Hudgens posted a photo of her enjoying the sun while sipping on a refreshing looking drink. She captioned the photo, “Gotta love a brunch mome.”