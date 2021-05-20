Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted kissing a mystery man while out in New York City

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted out with a mystery man which caused rumors to fly leading people to believe she has a new boyfriend. The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ actress is typically quiet about her personal life, despite her recent success and fame. However, it seems that Taylor-Joy isn’t trying to hide boytoy musician Malcom McRae as the two were spotted out together and even locking lips recently in New York City.
The 25-year-old and McRae were seen strolling around sunny New York City holding hands and kissing earlier this week. Taylor-Joy wore an oversized sage colored blazer, a little black dress, and black studded cowboy boots. She wore black sunglasses, her blonde hair was styled in a low slicked back bun, and she carried a canvas tote bag on her shoulder.
McRae wore a checkered button down shirt under a black leather jacket, paired with khaki pants, and brown boots. Not much is known about McRae but some information is that he is a 27-year-old musician and actor, according to Elle and he’s originally from Alabama.
Although it’s tough to pinpoint when exactly the actress and musician started seeing each other, Taylor-Joy hinted at having a boyfriend back in March in an Elle interview.
“My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot,” she said. She didn‘t offer any more details on who he is or how long they’ve been together, according to Elle. And the last bit of information that indicates that they are dating - aside from these PDA photos - is that the two follow each other on Instagram.
Whether this relationship is something serious or not, the two look very happy with one another.