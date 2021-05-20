Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted kissing a mystery man while out in New York City

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy was spotted out with a mystery man which caused rumors to fly leading people to believe she has a new boyfriend. The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ actress is typically quiet about her personal life, despite her recent success and fame. However, it seems that Taylor-Joy isn’t trying to hide boytoy musician Malcom McRae as the two were spotted out together and even locking lips recently in New York City.

©GrosbyGroup



Anya Taylor-Joy out with in NYC with rumored boyfriend.

The 25-year-old and McRae were seen strolling around sunny New York City holding hands and kissing earlier this week. Taylor-Joy wore an oversized sage colored blazer, a little black dress, and black studded cowboy boots. She wore black sunglasses, her blonde hair was styled in a low slicked back bun, and she carried a canvas tote bag on her shoulder.

©GrosbyGroup



Anya Taylor-Joy packing on the PDA.

McRae wore a checkered button down shirt under a black leather jacket, paired with khaki pants, and brown boots. Not much is known about McRae but some information is that he is a 27-year-old musician and actor, according to Elle and he’s originally from Alabama.

Although it’s tough to pinpoint when exactly the actress and musician started seeing each other, Taylor-Joy hinted at having a boyfriend back in March in an Elle interview.