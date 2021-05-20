Nick Jonas’ cracked rib won’t stop him from hosting the Billboard Music Awards

A cracked rib can‘t stop Nick Jonas. After getting into a bicycle accident that required brief hospitalization, the singer hasn’t missed a day of work. Nick cracked his rib late Saturday night and was released from the hospital Sunday before returning to The Voice on Monday, per TMZ. Many were beginning to worry that Nick would not be able to fulfill his hosting duties at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards due to his injuries, but according to the singer, “nothings going to hold him back.”

On Monday‘s episode of The Voice, the judge revealed the extent of his injuries, “I have a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises but I just want to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.” Nick also said it hurt to laugh. Despite the pain, Nick told PEOPLE (the TV Show), the accident could have been a lot worse, and ”he’s feeling really good.” “I’m feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It’s one of those frustrating injuries because there’s really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end,” he told the outlet. ”It was intense but I’m here and I feel great.”

As for if the injuries will affect the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday? The performer said,” Absolutely not.” He’ll even be back in his chair at The Voice finale two days later. “That‘s kind of my attitude about everything: nothing’s going to hold me back,” the ”Jealous” singer explained. “There’s a real joy in the air and you can feel that. I mean obviously, things will be a little bit different this year with all the precautions being taken by the BBMAs but I think just adds an extra layer of something special, something to remember, and we’re going to bring some great performances.”

His camp was keeping the project he got hurt on under wraps but it was later revealed it happened while filming Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. The group just announced a U.S. tour alongside Kelsea Ballerini that practically broke Twitter. For fans that can‘t wait for the tour, they should definitely tune into the awards show. “There are surprises and I’m withholding one very big surprise that may or may not include me and two other guys,” Nick told PEOPLE.