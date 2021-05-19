Bill Gates left Microsoft following romantic affair with an employee

Bill Gates left Microsoft following an investigation that revealed a controversial affair with an employee.

Microsoft board members were in favor of his exit after the investigation was conducted, as they hired a law firm to look into a series of allegations that described a sexual relationship involving the billionaire.

The 65-year-old who recently divorced Melinda Gates after 27 years and three children, resigned from the Microsoft board in March 2020, however details about the alleged affair were kept secret, and it was stated that he wanted to focus on his philanthropy.

He also said he would continue to serve as technical adviser and decided “to transition off the board,” expressing an interest in “spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier.”

In the statement released by Gates’ spokesperson, it was acknowledged that the affair actually happened, and his exit from the Microsoft board was “in no way related to this matter.”

Although the affair happened decades ago, several women have come forward claiming they were asked on dates on different occasions.

Including a woman who says Bill asked to take her out in 2006, followed by another woman who worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and had a similar experience.

Bill and Melinda shared a joint statement announcing their divorce, admitting that they no longer believe they can “grow together as a couple,” with their daughter Jennifer Gates sharing her thoughts amid the difficult separation.