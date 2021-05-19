Loading the player...

Laurie Hernandez is spreading kindness through her new partnership while training hard for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, the gold medalist chatted with HOLA! USA in an exclusive interview

Along with many other athletes, gymnast Laurie Hernandez is currently training several hours a day, multiple times a week to once again earn herself a spot on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at July’s Tokyo Olympics. The bubbly 20-year-old New Jersey native is known for her crowd-pleasing, high-energy performances which, of course, originally earned her a coveted spot on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Hernandez has certainly proved in recent years that she’s more than just an elite gymnast. She went on to become a NY Times Best Selling author for her book, ‘I Got This.’ Hernandez then showed the world that she is also a champion dancer as she won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ back in 2016, which crowned her the title as the youngest winner ever on the show.

In addition to all of those impressive accomplishments, Hernandez is a role model to many. She has spoken out about her own personal struggles with mental health as she tries to break the stigma surrounding anxiety and depression. To continue inspiring others, Hernandez partnered with Little Words Project, a brand meant to inspire self-love and kindness with words on their bracelets. Each bracelet is meant to be worn for as long as you need it, then passed along to someone who’s in need of some kindness and encouragement.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness month, Hernandez chatted with HOLA! USA all about her Latina background, her new partnership with Little Words Project, and how she is approaching this summer’s Olympic games.

“I learned that words do have an impact, they matter, they are important, they always carry weight.” [Hernandez]
You only work with a few specific brands and never a jewelry brand. Why did you choose to team up with Little Words Project?
What was the process like of figuring out which words you wanted to include in this collection?
These bracelets are colorful, beautiful and really represent who you are as a person. What word speaks to you the most from this collection?
From your previous experiences in your personal and professional life, how do you motivate yourself to continue staying positive regardless of the outcome?
What is your advice for others on how they can shift their perspective to a positive one?
You’ve been vocal about your take on mental health, can you elaborate a little more on that?
You’ve been through quite a lot with gymnastics being your career and none if it has been easy. On your resume you’re also a NY Times Best Selling author, you won Dancing with the Stars, you’ve seen life outside of gymnastics, why are you going back to try it again for the Tokyo Olympics?

