Laurie Hernandez is spreading kindness through her new partnership while training hard for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics

Along with many other athletes, gymnast Laurie Hernandez is currently training several hours a day, multiple times a week to once again earn herself a spot on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at July’s Tokyo Olympics. The bubbly 20-year-old New Jersey native is known for her crowd-pleasing, high-energy performances which, of course, originally earned her a coveted spot on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Hernandez has certainly proved in recent years that she’s more than just an elite gymnast. She went on to become a NY Times Best Selling author for her book, ‘I Got This.’ Hernandez then showed the world that she is also a champion dancer as she won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ back in 2016, which crowned her the title as the youngest winner ever on the show.

In addition to all of those impressive accomplishments, Hernandez is a role model to many. She has spoken out about her own personal struggles with mental health as she tries to break the stigma surrounding anxiety and depression. To continue inspiring others, Hernandez partnered with Little Words Project, a brand meant to inspire self-love and kindness with words on their bracelets. Each bracelet is meant to be worn for as long as you need it, then passed along to someone who’s in need of some kindness and encouragement.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness month, Hernandez chatted with HOLA! USA all about her Latina background, her new partnership with Little Words Project, and how she is approaching this summer’s Olympic games.

“I learned that words do have an impact, they matter, they are important, they always carry weight.” [Hernandez]





Photographer: Grant Legan