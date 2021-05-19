Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant with her third child!

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared her excitement on Tuesday, announcing that she and her husband Brian Hallisay are about to welcome a new baby.

The Hollywood actress is also mom to 7-year-old Autumn James and 5-year-old Atticus James, now the couple are ready to expand their family.

She also revealed that her two kids are thrilled to have another sibling, and had been asking their parents about it for a year, to the point that Atticus even guessed Jennifer was pregnant before she found out about it.

The actress described the moment and explained that her son said out of nowhere “Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there‘s a baby in your belly,“ after seeing a Clearblue commercial on TV.

The actress took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers, posting a photo looking surprised, holding a pregnancy test and captioning it, “Oh baby! We have another one on the way!” adding, ”So excited to finally share this news with all of you.”

She also confessed that although she is excited to expand her family, she is pretty sure this is the last baby for the happy couple, “I think five is a great number,“ Jennifer said.

And talking about having the support of her husband, the star said she is grateful to have Brian by her side, especially during labor.

“You would never know if he was panicked, or worried or stressed or anything, he‘s just really good,” she explained.