Dominic West’s wife opens up about her marriage following romantic scandal with Lily James

Dominic West’s wife Catherine FitzGerald is opening up about the controversial affair that involved her husband and Hollywood actress Lily James.

The 49-year-old designer says she is still “totally devoted” to the 51-year-old actor, following the public display of affection that was published in numerous newspapers, including a series of photos showing Dominic and Lily kissing in Rome last year.

After the scandal was revealed to the public, both stars were heavily criticized, with Lily avoiding questions in several interviews and Dominic returning home to his wife, putting on a united front.

Catherine says their marriage has “ups and downs” like any other relationship, however they are “totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together.“

She also took a moment to describe the moment she first met Dominic at Trinity College Dublin, sharing that she “had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square.”

“It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates, it was a lovely summer that year, and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance,” Catherine stated.