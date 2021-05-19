Pink reveals the secret behind her solid and healthy marriage

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are making sure their marriage is strong. The singer recently revealed what they did to keep their 15-year marriage solid and healthy. “For us, the answer is there’s no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don’t have one,” the star told Extra.

“But it’s also couples’ counseling. Learning how to speak the same language, ’cause we don’t speak the same language,” she revealed. “We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that’s okay,” she continued. “That was their journey; that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don’t want to do that.”

©GettyImages



Pink, Carey Hart, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4

Pink also spoke about how supportive Hart is. “A lot of people get Carey wrong when they think, ‘Oh [he is] this moto-dude, hypermasculine and tattoos. He’s just the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world,” she said. “He never says no. Any dream I’ve ever had, ‘Yes, I’m with you. Whatever you want to do.’”

According to Pink, “it takes swallowing egos sometimes. It’s beautiful because it allows us to have this crazy, magical adventure and the kids.”

©GettyImages



Carey Hart, P!nk and Jameson Moon Hart attend the Monster Energy Supercross VIP Event

“We’ve really grown up together,” the mom of two told People. ”When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can’t be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy,” she said. ”Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow.”