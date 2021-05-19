Jessica Alba reveals she cried when daughter Haven walked in on her and husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are getting candid about an awkward moment in their household.
In a new episode of the actress’ YouTube show, Getting Honest, the couple revealed the uncomfortable moment that happened to them and one of their children during a conversation with fellow parents Rachel Zoe and her husband, Rodger Berman.
Alba and husband went on to talk about the time that their 9-year-old daughter Haven walked in on the couple during an intimate moment in the bedroom.
“It was the worst,” Warren says. “We like spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.’”
While Warren thought the situation was funny enough to just laugh the entire time, Alba admits that she “started crying.”
“I called Koa [Warren‘s sister]. She’s so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul,” The Honest Company founder says.
Shortly after the cringeworthy moment, Warren says he went downstairs to talk to Haven. “We just have to own this one. We can‘t pretend it didn’t happen,” he recalls thinking.
“I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her,” Alba adds. “She went right in and told everyone.”
“I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking,’” Warren explained with a laugh. “Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”
Alba also spoke recently about her love for her husband in an interview with InStyle, talking about how quickly she knew he was the one.
“I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever,” she told the mag about her husband, who she met on the set of Fantastic Four. “It was weird; he instantly felt like family. It was so easy. I’d never felt like that with anyone. I was usually pretty self-conscious, minding my p’s and q’s, very aware of every time my fork hit the plate when I was having dinner on a date. With him, there was none of that. We got each other. We’re kindred spirits.”
The pair got engaged a few years later in 2007 and got married in an intimate courthouse ceremony in May 2008.