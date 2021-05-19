Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and will start using they and them as pronouns

Demi Lovato keeps opening up about their journey of self-discovery and has announced that they identify as a non-binary person. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

According to Lovato, they decided to come out as a gender-less person after “a lot of healing & self-reflective work,” adding that, “I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

©GettyImages



Demi Lovato attends The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

The star also explains the reason behind their decision. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way,” Lovato added.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

The two-time Grammy nominee revealed the news during the first episode of their new podcast 4D. For the show, Demi welcomed Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer, to discuss in-depth what it means to identify as non-binary.

According to Lovato and Vaid-Menon, it means that “you are not exclusively a man nor a woman.” The “Dancing With the Devil” singer also said, “it would mean the world if people could start identifying me as they/them;” however, they will understand if people “slip” the she/her pronouns.

©GettyImages



Demi Lovato performs live on stage at The O2 Arena on June 25, 2018 in London, England.

Lovato knows that people need to adjust and get used to the new pronouns; however, they request that people make an effort. “I think it‘s important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me. I also just don’t want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don’t try to use them.”

Vaid-Menon said it takes “practice and commitment.”