A$AP Rocky is giddy over his relationship with Rihanna

A new celebrity couple has emerged and we love to see it! Who knew that Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky were dating? Well, the ‘Praise the Lord’ rapper just revealed details about his new relationship with Rihanna in a GQ interview and we’re all here for it.

The 32-year-old called her the “love of my life” in the interview that came out today. “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” A$AP Rocky said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.” In addition to being crazy about Rihanna, the rapper said the singer was the inspiration for a lot of his upcoming music.

The world didn’t know how serious these two were since all we knew was that the two friends were hooking up back in February 2020, according to US Weekly, when they posted together on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London.

In the interview, the rapper mentioned that he and Rihanna went on a cross-country road trip together in a tour bus during quarantine. “I think it‘s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view,” he said.