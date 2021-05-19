Chrissy Teigen loses another deal over Courtney Stodden cyberbullying scandal

Things are starting to get worse for Chrissy Teigen. After shocking tweets from 2011 went viral showing her cyberbullying a then-teenage Courtney Stodden, another retail giant has reportedly decided to distance themselves. Page Six reported Tuesday, May 18th that Bloomingdales walked away from a deal with Teigen because of the scandal. This comes after it appeared Macy‘s dropped her “Cravings by Chrissy” cookware line from their website. According to the outlet, Bloomies was “hours away” from signing a contract with the cookbook author who would “see her host a promotional event” for the store but “pulled the plug” Monday due to toxic press. It was reported that Target had also dropped Teigen but the retailer said it was unrelated to the Stodden drama and they made the mutual decision to part ways back in December.

Chrissy Teigen, Courtney Stodden

Everything started in March when Stodden, who identifies as nonbinary told TMZ they felt Chrissy was a “hypocrite” for leaving Twitter over negativity. Stodden said back in 2011 when they married a then 50-year-old Doug Hutchinson at the age of 16, Teigen was not only publicly bullying the teen but privately telling them “to kill myself.” They told The Daily Beast, “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Screenshots of Teigen’s old tweets quickly collaborated with Stodden’s story and Teigen posted a long apology on Twitter. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” she wrote to her 13.6 million followers. “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down,” she concluded. ”I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Stodden said they accepted Teigen’s apology but claimed they were never contacted by Teigen for an apology. They posted a screenshot of Teigen’s account showing they were blocked and wrote “it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness‘ is a broken record” in the caption.