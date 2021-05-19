Khloé Kardashian flaunts bikini body with picture and video to prove its real

Khloé Kardashian has another Good American drop around the corner and she’s not going to let another one get clouded by photoshop accusations. On Tuesday Khloé shared a natural mirror selfie of her toned and tan body in her brands bikini. Before any haters could claim photoshop, she included a video walking around in the bikini. Kylie Jenner hyped up her big sis in the comments and wrote, “yessss body.” Kim Kardashian followed suit and commented, “Wow!!!!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

Khloé has been in the middle of another Tristan Thompson cheating scandal for weeks but has been carrying on with business as usual on social media. The mother has remained quiet when it comes to Sydney Chase’s accusations that she slept with the notorious cheater while they were together. Unfortunately for Khloé, staying quiet doesn’t make it go away and embarrassing details about the controversy have continued to come to light. After Thompson’s lawyers sent Chase a cease and desist letter, branding her a “liar” the Instagram model refused to back down and hired high profile attorney Gloria Allred. “It is obvious that you are a liar,” read the notice to Chase, written by Thompson’s Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer. It continued, “your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction.” Per Page Six. “The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.”

Unfortunately for Thompson, it’s starting to look like Chase has the proof. Allred said in a statement to Page Six, “Our client, Sydney Chase, is outraged at what she regards as false statements that have been made about her in the media by Tristan Thompson’s representatives.” The women’s rights advocate continued, “She has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson.”

Allred is willing to share the evidence Chase provided, granted Thompson “make himself available in person” to answer questions. “Mr. Thompson’s representatives have challenged her to reveal evidence of their relationship. We would be willing to share evidence that Sydney has given us, provided that Mr. Thompson will make himself available in-person to answer my questions and provide us with documents that we request.”