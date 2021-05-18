Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher show off their beautiful Los Angeles farmhouse

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are giving fans a peek inside of their gorgeous Los Angeles farmhouse. The couple decided to open up their doors to Architectural Digest, who they talked to about designing the home from the ground up.

The couple‘s home--which they have appropriately named dubbed KuKu Farms--is six acres, including a guesthouse/entertainment barn with a show-stopping 10-foot-long crystal chandelier and a freestanding barbecue pavilion. The entire project took them five years to complete.

“We wanted a home, not an estate,” Kunis says of their house.

Kutcher went on to add, “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

Their home was designed by architect Howard Backen, who calls Kunis and Kutcher two of the “smartest, most inquisitive” clients he has ever had the privilege of working with. But even with that high praise, Mila acknowledges that the process of building their house was no easy feat for a couple to undertake. Luckily, her and Ashton have similar tastes, which made the whole thing a lot easier.

“Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us,” she says. “When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 percent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard.”

Their home wasn’t just about design, either, but also about function and making a lasting impact. The couple made a point of making their home sustainable, and it‘s entirely powered by photovoltaics. They also dug a well on the property to irrigate the land and planted and harvested a field of corn during the coronavirus lockdown.