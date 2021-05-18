Milo Ventimiglia finally addresses those viral short-shorts

Milo Ventimiglia is finally breaking down the logic behind wearing super short shorts to the gym.

The This Is Us star made an appearance on The Talk on Monday, May 17 to talk about the upcoming final season of his hit NBC drama. During his time on the program, the 43-year-old also touched on the recent photos of himself that went viral, which show him rocking some seriously short shorts out in Los Angeles.

Unsurprisingly, Ventimiglia was very humble about the whole thing, not quite getting why he was the subject of so much praise for such a simple set of photos.

“I swear to God this is just a guy leaving the gym,” Milo said when asked about the photos. “I wasn’t even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out, I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder.”

Still, he does kind of gets why the photos caused somewhat of a stir, going on to admit that the shorts are “even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I‘m there.”

“We all know one another … you know, [I] get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers,” he said.

Milo went on to admit that he was “excited about” the response to his gym attire, even though he “wasn‘t expecting it.” He added: “Whatever people wanna do, that‘s cool.”

Back in April, the Gilmore Girls actor was photographed showing off his toned thighs and big biceps in a pair of short shorts and a graphic tee after a workout in West Hollywood, California. Just two weeks later, Ventimiglia was spotted out once again, this time, in a pair of camouflage print short shorts.

Even though the star’s appearance on The Talk is his first time directly addressing the hoopla over these photos, he did hint at the phenomenon on Instagram earlier this month.

Milo posted a photo onto Instagram May 6, showing off a simple photo of a pair of gray gym shorts. “Ride em high kids. West Hollywood, CA. MV,” he wrote in the caption.