Bad Bunny just became the new co-owner of a Puerto Rican professional basketball team

Bad Bunny is investing in his people. The star just became the new co-owner of the Puerto Rican professional basketball team, Los Cangrejeros de Santurce. “The main purpose and commitment of this initiative are to help foster positive change on the island,” the team’s statement reads. “The goal is to promote a better future through sports, music, and the arts. The main objective is to encourage ideas and dreams in the Puerto Rican youth, which provoke an authentic and real social transformation.”

Los Cangrejeros le damos la bienvenida a @sanbenito como Co-Dueño de la franquicia. #Palancasarriba 🦀🏆🦀🏆 pic.twitter.com/QTrnog9A4R — Cangrejeros Basket (@CangrejerosB) May 17, 2021

Los Cangrejeros de Santurce is part of Puerto Rico’s National Superior Basketball (BSN) league. According to the organization, they are “a great team” that comes with “new talent and a transformed image, giving it a modern look, which alludes to the culture of Santurce, using elements such as the streets and neighborhoods to strengthen that sense of identity and pride of the hometown of the team.”

Lately, the 26-year-old Almirante Sur native has been showing more of his athletic side. In February, he performed at the WWE, a childhood dream that became a reality after releasing his album. In one of the songs, the global superstar says he is “a king, champion, Booker T,” referring to professional wrestler Robert Booker Tio Huffman, better known by his ring name Booker T.

©Bad Bunny



Bad Bunny and Booker T

After appearing during WWE’s most significant events: The Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny joined wrestler Damian Priest to fight The Miz and John Morrison. “Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” the singer told Billboard. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE, and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”